Cinderella comes to New Theatre Royal this Christmas

Published: 13th September 2021 15:46

New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth is excited to announce the return of panto for this year's Christmas show.

Cinderella promises to be a magical production of enchantment and comedy. With live music, stunning sets, slick choreography and sensational costumes, audiences can also expect lots of panto fun.

With a line-up of professional actors from stage and screen, Cinderella will be played by Emily Day, Buttons by Michael Burgen and Prince Charming by Lucy Andic. The Ugly Sisters will be played by experienced dames and double act Harry Howle and Chris Aukett.

They are joined by Alice Redmond as the Fairy Godmother, who recently received a TMA nomination as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Musical for Tracy Beaker Gets Real.

This will be the first time in over five decades that New Theatre Royal has staged a traditional pantomime. Dick Whittington was the last classic pantomime performed on the Portsmouth stage in 1965, starring Dick Emery and Charles Hawtry.

Cinderella is led by award-winning Jordan Productions, the UK's leading pantomime producers who are best known in the area for their shows at Ferneham Hall. Chris Jordan, Managing Director said:

"After cancelling the show last year due to the pandemic, we are more excited than ever to be bringing our magical production of Cinderella to Portsmouth audiences this Christmas and New Year. Full of surprises, fun and laughter, we hope to bring families and friends together for a truly enjoyable and festive experience."

 

 

 Running from 15th December to 31st December with signed and relaxed performances.

Tickets range from £10 to £22.50 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 02392 649000.

