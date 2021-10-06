'Somwhere That's....Green!' PGS presents Little Shop of Horrors at the New Theatre Royal

Published: 6th October 2021 15:21

PGS presents 'Little Shop of Horrors' at the New Theatre Royal



Life on Skid Row isn’t easy, especially for meek flower shop assistant Seymour. But one day, during a total eclipse of the sun, he discovers a fascinatingly unusual plant with killer potential. As the plant brings him more fame and success, can he escape his downtrodden existence? Will he finally be able to win the affections of his sweet co-worker Audrey? Or will he overfeed his ambitions?

By arrangement with Music Theatre International, The Portsmouth Grammar School present their signature blend of top-notch singing, choreography and performance in a show not to be missed. Featuring hit songs including “Suddenly Seymour”, “Skid Row” and “Somewhere that’s Green”, Little Shop of Horrors has gone on to be considered one of the greatest musical comedies ever written and is sure to be one monster of a night.

Join us for a fantastic ‘welcome back’ to audiences at the New Theatre Royal on 18th - 20th November 2021. Tickets are £16, with concessions (under-16s and over 60s) at £8 – book them now by clicking here: https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/little-shop-of-horrors/, or call the Box Office on 023 9264 9000.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.