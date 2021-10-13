https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Theatre Review: The Play That Goes Wrong at the Kings Theatre

Published: 13th October 2021 08:25
If farce, slapstick, and good old British humour are your thing or if you simply want an evening where literally laughing your socks off feels like a possibility, then The Play That Goes Wrong at the Kings Theatre is a must see.

We had heard lots of good things about the production, it is after all an award winning show, with runs in the West End and on Broadway, and currently touring the UK, so expectations were high as we took our seats. We hadn't even taken our coats off before the Play That Goes Wrong experience kicked in as the show's ‘technical crew' interacted with the audience, appealing for help to find a missing member of the cast!

The ‘play within a play' had begun and what ensued was a high octane performance from a technically brilliant cast, that had the audience gasping, laughing, cheering, booing, applauding and in the case of the lady sat next to us snorting, at everything and anything that could and might go wrong with a stage play.

The cast of twelve, superbly Directed by Sean Turner, displayed a mastery of stagecraft that at times was breathtaking, interchanging and reacting convincingly to the bewildering number of things going wrong as they attempted to perform their murder mystery. The cast's impressve performance is matched by the incredible set, whose gradual self destruction adds to the growing chaos brought on by misplaced props, unconscious cast members, forgotten lines and the Duran Duran inspired technical gaffes.

Our high expectations were certainly met and exceeded by some margin, we genuinely laughed out loud from start to finish. If you haven't visited the theatre since they reopened then this is most definitely the show to welcome you back!

The Play That Goes Wrong is running at the Kings Theatre until 16th October and tickets are available from the box office.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies