Theatre Review: The Play That Goes Wrong at the Kings Theatre

Published: 13th October 2021 08:25

If farce, slapstick, and good old British humour are your thing or if you simply want an evening where literally laughing your socks off feels like a possibility, then The Play That Goes Wrong at the Kings Theatre is a must see.



We had heard lots of good things about the production, it is after all an award winning show, with runs in the West End and on Broadway, and currently touring the UK, so expectations were high as we took our seats. We hadn't even taken our coats off before the Play That Goes Wrong experience kicked in as the show's ‘technical crew' interacted with the audience, appealing for help to find a missing member of the cast!

The ‘play within a play' had begun and what ensued was a high octane performance from a technically brilliant cast, that had the audience gasping, laughing, cheering, booing, applauding and in the case of the lady sat next to us snorting, at everything and anything that could and might go wrong with a stage play.

The cast of twelve, superbly Directed by Sean Turner, displayed a mastery of stagecraft that at times was breathtaking, interchanging and reacting convincingly to the bewildering number of things going wrong as they attempted to perform their murder mystery. The cast's impressve performance is matched by the incredible set, whose gradual self destruction adds to the growing chaos brought on by misplaced props, unconscious cast members, forgotten lines and the Duran Duran inspired technical gaffes.

Our high expectations were certainly met and exceeded by some margin, we genuinely laughed out loud from start to finish. If you haven't visited the theatre since they reopened then this is most definitely the show to welcome you back!

The Play That Goes Wrong is running at the Kings Theatre until 16th October and tickets are available from the box office.

