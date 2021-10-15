https://analytics.google.
Fee Fi Fo Fum, don’t miss the Pompey Panto cast at the Great South Run!

Published: 15th October 2021 13:24
The Kings Theatre Portsmouth is excited to announce that the cast of their pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk will be taking part in the Great South Run throughout the weekend.

As part of this, several cast members from the Pompey Panto will be special guests for the Saturday Junior & Mini races held on Southsea Seafront and will be handing out prizes for the best panto themed fancy-dress.

This is followed by cast members Sean Smith and Millie Smith who will be donning their running shoes to take part in the 10-mile event the next day, with a special appearance expected from Dame Trott. Sean and Millie will be raising money for the Theatre's Runner Beanz initiative to support local groups and charities that wouldn't normally be able to come and see a pantomime.

Sean Smith said, "It's really exciting to be involved with an event like the Great South Run which brings the whole city together.

"We're really gearing up for Christmas and pantomime season now so to bring a bit of that to the Junior & Mini events will be great fun! As for the 10-mile run on Sunday, I'm dreading it a bit but it's for a fantastic cause and we'd love to raise as much money as possible. We'll have to keep an eye out for Dame Trott as I've no idea what she's up to!"

Jack and the Beanstalk, produced in-house by the Kings Theatre is on stage from Saturday 27th November 2021 until Sunday 2nd January 2022 with tickets starting at £18.

To support Sean and Millie in their fundraising efforts at the Great South Run, visit: www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/donate-now/

Sign-up for the Junior & Mini Events here: www.greatrun.org/events/junior-mini-great-south-run/

Jack and the Beanstalk tickets are available from www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk


 



