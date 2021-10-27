Our Glorious Christmas Panto Is Back! - Beauty and the Beast at Groundlings Theatre

Published: 27th October 2021 15:13

A selfish Prince is cursed by an enchantress and only true love can save him. Intelligent and thoughtful Belle sacrifices herself for her father who after a string of bad luck leaves his family destitute and gets caught by the monstrous Beast whilst attempting to pick a rose for his favourite daughter. Stuck in a strange place, Belle comes to find a magical new world and aided by the castle Dame starts to see the Beast in a different light. Can true love flourish when least expected and will Belle save the Beast on time? Prepare to laugh, cry, shimmy and shake at this fresh adaptation of a heart-warming tale by the creative team at The Groundlings Theatre Trust. This tale of love and redemption inspired by the famed French fairy tale La Belle et la Bête, will bring a smile to all the family with memorable characters, hilarious jokes and groovy musical numbers that you will be humming long after you leave. MEET OUR CAST PHOEBE SAUNDERS | BELLE Phoebe Saunders is excited to make her professional debut as Belle in Beauty and the Beast at Groundlings Theatre. She trained at East 15 Acting School on the BA Acting course. Credits whilst training include; Irina in Three Sisters; Josephine in A Taste of Honey and Sandra in Love, Love, Love. As a child, Phoebe played Amaryllis in The Music Man (Chichester Festival). Phoebe was born and grew up in Portsmouth and is very excited to be performing professionally this Christmas in her home city. JAMES EDGE | PRINCE & BEAST James trained at the Birmingham School of Acting graduating with a BA in acting in 2015. Recent credits include; Alice in Wonderland (Open Air Tour); Midsummer Night’s Dream (International Tour); Mob Wife (Cockpit Theatre); Beauty & the Beast (Millfield Theatre, London); Thrill Me (Old Joint Stock Theatre) and The Marriage of Kim K (UK Tour). TV credits include; Doctors (BBC). James is also the founder and managing director popular social media page stage page West End Best Friend.

KEITH MYERS | DAME NANCY

Keith has appeared in more than 20 pantomimes all around the UK and played nearly all the leading roles, some of them several times. These include the Aladdin characters: Ping the Chinese Policeman opposite the legendary Larry Grayson, the Genie of the Lamp with Juliette Caplan and Robert Fyfe from Last of the Summer Wine, and Widow Twankey with C. J. De Moi from Eggheads. Other roles include The Woodsman opposite 3-2-1’s Ted Rogers in Snow White, The Bad Robber in Babes in The Wood opposite Eastenders star Nick Berry, Dame Dolly in Beauty and The Beast with comedian Bobby Dazzler, Belle’s Father in Beauty and the Beast opposite Neighbours star Sarah Vandenberg, Baron Hardup in Cinderella with Emmerdale regular and comic Bobby Knutt, and Dame Dotty in Snow White with Carry On and James Bond star Valerie Leon. He has also played Dame Dolly in Jack and The Beanstalk, King Rat in Dick Whittington, Ugly Sister in Cinderella, and Alderman Fitzwarrren in Dick Whittington. His very first panto role was Neptune in Robinson Crusoe with Hi- De-Hi star Barry Howard. This is his debut at the lovely Groundlings Theatre and he is delighted, after playing Twankeys, Dollys and Dottys, to be playing his first Dame Nancy!

MEGAN CRAWFORD | HORRIBHUNA

Megan has just graduated from The MTA and this will be her professional stage debut. Her credits whilst training include; Something Old, Something New; Calamity Jane; The Sunshine Gang; Our Mutual Friend. TV credits include; The Last Leg (Channel 4). Megan grew up in Portsmouth and is excited to be back performing professionally in her home city.

ADAM BOYLE | JACQUES

His Credits include 3 seasons with the Ca mbridge Shakespeare Festival playing various roles in Titus Andronicus, Alls Well That Ends Well and The Merchant Of Venice to name a few. Other enjoyed work include; Blood Wedding & Tartuffe with Theatrical Niche as well as a promenade production of Robin Hood with Shadow Road. He has just finished performing a production of Jane Eyre playing Mr Rochester, and a piece of new writing at the renowned Old Joint Stock theatre in Birmingham.

ALASDAIR BAKER | CLAUDE

Alasdair originally trained at Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, (now known as Royal Conservatoire of Scotland). Recent theatre credits include; Treasure Island (International Tour); Cinderella, Dick Whittington (Buxton Opera House); Night of the Iguana (West End) and The Trials of Mary (UK Tour). TV and Film credits include; The Var Room (Chief TV); Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver (Pinewood Studios Post production); Being Brunel – Talking Portraits (Elbow Productions). Alasdair has also performed in a number of touring opera productions including; The Magic Flute and Madame Butterfly.

Thursday 2nd December 2021 – Sunday 2nd January 2022 (Multiple shows across the run)

