The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
New Trustee at the Kings Theatre

Published: 1st November 2021 15:43

The Kings Theatre is pleased to welcome Portsmouth Councillor Rob Wood to its board of Trustees.

Rob brings with him an extensive knowledge of Portsmouth and the arts, and previously served as the Lord Mayor of the city during 2020/2021, representing the Theatre as a Patron during this period.
The appointment comes at a time when the Kings plans to kick-start its regeneration project and continue its diverse programme into 2022 and beyond.

Elsewhere, the Theatre is delighted to announce that Sir Clive Jones and Dame Vikki Heywood DBE have become Patrons.

Sir Clive is a former Managing Director of the ITV Network and Chairman of GMTV, with a vast knowledge of the broadcast industry and Dame Vikki currently serves as Chairman of the Mountview Academy in London and is a Member of the Board of the National Theatre. Previously Dame Vikki was Chairman of the Royal Society of Arts and Executive Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Rob Wood:

"It is a great honour and opportunity to join the Board of Trustees of the Kings Theatre. Having enjoyed many wonderful times at this theatre in the past, I can't wait to try and help shape success for the Kings, by bringing well-rounded business skills, community knowledge and enthusiasm.

"Currently the theatre is undergoing significant regeneration plans to transform adjacent buildings to add to its unique sense of place and space. We have a responsibility to ensure that future generations enjoy what this beautiful theatre can offer."

Paul Woolf:

"I am delighted to welcome Rob as one of our Trustees and am thrilled he will be supporting our fundraising campaign. As a well-known figure in the city, it means a lot that Rob shares the same vision we have to support our wonderful Theatre.

"Sir Clive and Dame Vikki are fantastic additions to the Kings as Patrons, and both bring with them a wealth of knowledge and a love for the arts. It's great to have their support."

Comments

