Titanic is setting sail at the Kings Theatre

Published: 23rd March 2022 11:41

Titanic is setting sail at the Kings Theatre. This is an emotionally charged musical that tells the stories of the passengers and crew that embarked on the ‘ship of dreams’.

The Kings is staging this epic production with over 100 people participating on stage and behind the scenes by way of giving back to the local community. Paul Woolf (CEO) and Jack Edwards (Artistic Director) are keenly aware of the impact the lockdown has had on those who belong to drama societies as all the opportunities to rehearse and perform were taken away – and for many this is such a big part of their lives. Paul and Jack decided to produce a show that gave as many as possible the chance to get back on the Kings stage, and at no cost to the performers. Titanic is the perfect vehicle for this.

The cast has 74 highly talented artists, musicians and children on stage and the Kings has pulled out all the stops on the production values with first class lighting, sound, sets, and costumes. The production has been staged by Directors, Charlotte Alldridge and John Paul McCrohon, Musical Director Andrew Woodford, and Choreographer Jacqueline Willis.

The musical opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997, in a production directed by Richard Jones; it won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 804 performances. The heartfelt music and lyrics are by Maury Yeston, who also wrote Nine and Grand Hotel, and the book is by Peter Stone. Its inspiration came from the real life stories of the passengers and crew that embarked on RMS Titanic’s fateful maiden voyage 110 years ago.

There are seven shows from Wednesday 20th April – 24th April with two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Jack Edwards, Artistic Director

‘I absolutely love this show – the personal stories, the music, the sheer magnitude of it. I have been bowled over by the phenomenal talent that all the cast have. It has been a really difficult time for all performers over the pandemic, but this feels like a watershed with so many local actors coming together to stage this amazing musical’.

Paul Woolf, Chief Executive Officer

‘I am thrilled that the Kings can offer this experience to over 100 local performers and creatives. We have thrown everything at it to make it a first-class production and I am sure our audiences will love it. I am also proud of the work Konnect, our community team, has done in linking the show to the Primary National Curriculum to enrich the learning of audiences of the future. This is really about the Kings giving back to the community after the last couple of years’.

