Kings Theatre pledges gala night proceeds to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Published: 1st April 2022 14:06
Proceeds from the Gala Performance of Titanic the Musical at the Kings Theatre will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal including all donations on the night.
 
Paul Woolf (CEO) said:  ‘Everyone at the Kings has been moved and saddened by the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and to show our support I have decided that we will give all net proceeds from the Gala Performance of Titanic the Musical on Thursday 21st April to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal including all donations on the night. Please join us and spread the word. We want to raise as much money as we can. The show is amazing so you will not only have a fantastic evening but will also be supporting a cause in great need.‘

You can click here to book tickets for the show.

 

