Win two tickets to the opening night of Titanic the Musical at the Kings Theatre
|Published: 3rd April 2022 13:46
You can win two tickets to the opening night (20th April 2022) of Titanic the Musical at the Kings Theatre by answering the following question:
In which UK city was the Titanic built?
a. Portsmouth
b. Belfast
c. Southampton
Email your answers to: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk
Entries must be received by 6.00pm on Sunday 10th April. Winner will be drawn from all correct entries and announced on Sunday 10th April at 7.00pm.
Good luck!
Click Here for more information on the production
