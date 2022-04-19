https://analytics.google.
Win two tickets to see the amazing 'Sun Records: The Concert' at the Kings Theatre

Published: 19th April 2022 17:38

Win two tickets to see the amazing 'Sun Records: The Concert' at the Kings Theatre (15th May, 7.30pm)

 
You can win two tickets to 'Sun Rcords: The Concert' at the Kings Theatre by answering the following question:

 

In which US city was the Sun Record recording studio?

A. Nashville

B. New York

C. Memphis


Email your answer to: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk


Entries must be received by 6.00pm on Sunday 1st May. Winner will be drawn from all correct entries and announced on Sunday 1st May at 7.00pm.

Good luck!

Click Here for more information on the production

 



 

