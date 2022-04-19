Win two tickets to see the amazing 'Sun Records: The Concert' at the Kings Theatre
|Published: 19th April 2022 17:38
In which US city was the Sun Record recording studio?
A. Nashville
B. New York
C. Memphis
Email your answer to: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk
Entries must be received by 6.00pm on Sunday 1st May. Winner will be drawn from all correct entries and announced on Sunday 1st May at 7.00pm.
Good luck!
Click Here for more information on the production
Comments
