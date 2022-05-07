https://analytics.google.
Win 2 tickets to see Rock of Ages at the Kings Theatre

Published: 7th May 2022
ROCK OF AGES is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 CLASSIC ROCK ANTHEMS, including Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is, played loud and proud by an AWESOME live band.
You can win 2 tickets for the show, which runs at the Kings Theatre from Tuesday 14th - Sat 18th June

To enter our competition, simply email the answer to our question below to:

portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk

 

Question:
Which band sang the smash rock hit 'Don't Stop Beleivin'?
A. Journey
B. Europe
C. Starship

 

The closing date and time for entries is 6.00pm on Sunday 5th June.

The winning entry will be picked at random and announced at 7.00pm on Sunday 5th June.

Good luck!

 

