Groundlings Theatre Presents Grimms Tales

Published: 29th May 2022 10:12
Rapunzel. Cinderella. Hansel and Gretel. You’ve heard all their stories before. But not like this! Groundlings Theatre Trust are proud to present a brand-new play, The Legend of Grimm’s Tales. And would like to invite you and your family to our Opening Gala Night on Thursday 9th June.

Following the success of our previous production, A Groundlings Ghost Story, Groundlings Theatre brings to you a family-friendly, exciting new piece of Theatre this summer! Inspired by the tale Brother and Sister, this brand-new play is funny but thought-provoking and original but authentic.

Family events and performances are at the heart of what we do here at Groundlings, with The Legend of Grimm’s Tales being a perfect play for everyone!

Now under the management of The Groundlings Theatre Trust for over 2 years, we are striving to showcase our wonderful theatre, the improvements we continue to make to our beautiful Georgian building and the amazing local talent putting together our productions.

Visit the box office:  https://groundlings.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173621730/events/428457985
