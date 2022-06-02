https://analytics.google.
Free theatre performance celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubliee

Published: 2nd June 2022 16:02
Celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in an inclusive theatrical event at Portsmouth Guildhall, based on The Promise made on her 21st birthday.
 

Three fabulous creative companies. Red Sauce Theatre, FilmCrew4u and Global Music Visions, are co-producing a performance for the Queens Jubilee on Monday 6th June at 2pm -3pm.

Director of Red Sauce Theatre, Rachel Goodall  has said collaborating with the other two companies has helped make the theatrical process more rewarding for the cast, who were able to gain experience in film making and working with green screen technology with Billy Stevenson from Film Crew 4 U CIC, the cast also learnt about how to create a backing track with David Shervill from Global Visions who specialises in audio technology.

The cast of the production are diverse and range from professional actors to people living with special educational needs.  

Red sauce inclusive theatre company run classes on a Monday and Tuesday and are open to everyone regardless of age, ability or gender.

The play is a mash up of the promise the Queen made to the nation on her 21st birthday and a local woman called Jean who met her when she was Princess Elizabeth!!

The event is free and accessible and tickets can be booked here: https://t.co/Hk9steWJHy (Eventbrite link)

Or if your not a tecky - Ring Rachel to Reserve a ticket on 07591961234 

Visit the Red Sauce Theatre website

 

