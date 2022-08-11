Portsmouth

Theatre Win tickets to see the fabulous drag extravaganza 'Queenz - The Show with Balls!' Published: 11th August 2022 15:55 You can win a pair of tickets to see the trailblazing, life affirming drag extravaganza taking the UK by storm. Featuring mind blowing LIVE vocals, and not a lip-sync in sight! Join these death-dropping divas as they slay the biggest hits of all time and serve up the sequin-clad pop party we’ve all been gagging for! Starring X Factor & Union J pop sensation Jaymi Hensley, get ready to singalong to reimagined classics from The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Little Mix, Britney, Whitney, and everything in between. Queenz is drag like you’ve never HEARD it before! The show takes place on Sunday 2nd October at The Kings Thetare and you and a friend could be there by simply answering our competition question: Star of the show Jaymi Hensley was a member of which boyband? A. One Direction B. JLS C. Union J

Simply email your answer to: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk with your name and contact details. Entries must be reecived by 6.00pm on Friday 23rd September with the winner drawn at random and announced shortly after.