https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Island City Living Mobile App

Win tickets to see the fabulous drag extravaganza 'Queenz - The Show with Balls!'

Published: 11th August 2022 15:55
 
You can win a pair of tickets to see the trailblazing, life affirming drag extravaganza taking the UK by storm. Featuring mind blowing LIVE vocals, and not a lip-sync in sight! Join these death-dropping divas as they slay the biggest hits of all time and serve up the sequin-clad pop party we’ve all been gagging for!
 

Starring X Factor & Union J pop sensation Jaymi Hensley, get ready to singalong to reimagined classics from The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Little Mix, Britney, Whitney, and everything in between.

Queenz is drag like you’ve never HEARD it before!

The show takes place on Sunday 2nd October at The Kings Thetare and you and a friend could be there by simply answering our competition question:

 Star of the show Jaymi Hensley was a member of which boyband?
A.  One Direction
B.  JLS
C. Union J
Simply email your answer to: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk with your name and contact details. Entries must be reecived by 6.00pm on Friday 23rd September with the winner drawn at random and announced shortly after.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies