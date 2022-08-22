https://analytics.google.
Bonny & Read at the Groudlings Theatre: 'Our voyage isn't for the fainthearted'

Published: 22nd August 2022 11:24
Novanda Productions present
Bonny & Read
written by Claire Novello
composition by Frederick Appleby
Wed 14 Sept - Sat 17 Sept 2022
at the
Groundlings Theatre

 

 

Based on the trials of Captain Rackham and his pirate crew in Jamaica in 1720, history meets myth in this real-life story of the remarkable, cross-dressing women pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read, and their fateful encounter with the infamous Jack Rackham, also known as Calico Jack.

Bonny & Read depicts the circumstances that led these two women to disguise themselves as men, go out to sea, and join the notoriously male-dominated world of piracy.

This epic voyage of twists and turns is a story of exceptional female bravery, adventure, and survival against all odds.

Bonny & Read is a new musical play by Claire Novello, with music composed by Frederick Appleby, and directed by award-winning director Kenneth Michaels

Venue: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Street, Portsmouth, PO1 3BS

Box office: Tel 02392 737370

Date: Wed 14 - Fri 16 Sept, 7.30pm, Sat 17 Sept, 2.30 & 7.30pm   

Tickets: £15, £13 (concs), £8 (groups of 10 or more)

                                                Suitable for 12+

Theatre website:                      www.groundlings.co.uk

