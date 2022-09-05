Sleeping Beauty comes to New Theatre Royal this Christmas

Published: 5th September 2022 09:17

New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth is excited to announce its new panto for this year’s Christmas show.

Sleeping Beauty promises to be a magical production of enchantment and comedy. With live music, stunning sets, slick choreography and sensational costumes, audiences can also expect lots of entertaining panto fun.

The timeless tale will be brought to life by a line-up of professional actors from stage and screen. Sleeping Beauty will be played by rising star Amy Everett and the evil villain Carabosse will be played by Carli Norris, best known for her TV appearances in EastEnders and Holby City. They will be joined by pantomime regular and award-winning actor Kevin James as Chester the Jester and Michael Neilson in the role of Dame Nurse Nellie.

On launch day the cast will celebrate high above Portsmouth with a photo session at Spinnaker Tower, where they will enjoy 23-mile views of the city.

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “Just like Spinnaker Tower, the team at the New Theatre Royal always put on a spectacular show, and we are excited to support the launch of Sleeping Beauty. We’re looking forward to booing, cheering, singing and laughing along with audiences and wish the cast and crew all the very best with this year’s production.”

Sleeping Beauty is produced by award-winning Jordan Productions, Managing Director, Chris Jordan comments: “Following the success of Cinderella last year, we are excited to bring our enchanting production of Sleeping Beauty to the Portsmouth audience this Christmas and New Year. Full of surprises, fun and laughter, we hope to bring families and friends together for a truly enjoyable and festive experience.”

Head of Marketing at New Theatre Royal, Andy Sheppard, comments: “We had an overwhelming response to last year’s Christmas show which was the first time a traditional pantomime was performed on our stage in over 50 years. We can’t wait to welcome audiences back this year for what promises to be another magical and entertaining performance in the setting of our historical theatre.”

Sleeping Beauty will run from 9th December to 31st December with signed and relaxed performances.

Tickets range from £10 to £22.50 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 02392 649000.

