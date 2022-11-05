Kings Theatre Panto Cast to Switch on Portsmouth Christmas Lights.

Published: 5th November 2022 10:26

The Kings Theatre’s Panto cast are delighted to have been invited to switch on the Christmas lights as part of Portsmouth City Councils countdown to Christmas.

Grant Urquhart, (Ch4s First Dates regular), Ben Ofoedu, (Phats and Small), Jack Edwards, (Pompey Panto’s famous Dame), and West End star Michelle Antrobus will all be attending the City Centre Light Switch On (Nov 17th) and the Southsea Light Switch On ( Nov 24th).

There will be an opportunity to meet the cast and have photos with them at The Cascades from 6pm on Nov 17th.

The Cast will also be providing some pre-light switch on entertainment at both events! Audience participation is not only guaranteed but positively encouraged! Oh yes it is!

Come and join us and let the festivities begin!

From Portsmouth City Council:

“The countdown to Christmas in Portsmouth's main shopping areas will be officially marked this month with a range of sparkling events from Christmas Lights Switch On Parties, the We Shine Art and Light Festival, Christmas markets and the return of Portsmouth on Ice.

The countdown begins on Thursday 17 November with the Commercial Road Christmas Lights Switch On Party and the opening of the We Shine Art and Light Festival where the streets and buildings of Portsmouth will be transformed into a night-time gallery. The Portsmouth Christmas Market and the festive edition of the We Create Market will also open for late night shopping. In Southsea, the Christmas Lights Switch On Party is taking place on 24 November and in Cosham on 1 December.

The Christmas Lights Switch On Parties are sponsored this year by local business Nexus Independent Financial Advisers and hosted by Wave 105's Mark Collins.”

Tickets for pantomime: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/cinderella-2022/

