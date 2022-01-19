Council Leader calls to reject the Aquind Interconnector project

Published: 19th January 2022 16:21

This week, the Leader of the Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, sent a letter to the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, calling to for him to reject the application for the Aquind Interconnector project.

Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

You can read the letter in full below and can contact Cllr Vernon- Jackson on 07976 949 272 or by email cllr.gerald.vernon-jackson@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

Dear Minister,

This week you are due to make the final announcement about the Aquind interconnector project.

On behalf of the people of Portsmouth can I urge you again, even at this eleventh hour, to reject this application. It is just not right for Portsmouth.

There are arguments why the UK needs these interconnectors so that electricity can flow both ways between the UK and Europe as it helps meet demand when supplies are short and helps export excess production to places that need it. But bringing in this interconnector to the southern side of Britain's only island city is just not right.

It is wrong because it will cause traffic chaos in a city where there are only three roads onto and off the island.

It is wrong because it risks our environment and our precious open spaces.

It is wrong because it would make us more reliant on other counties and their Governments for our basic need for electricity.

In Portsmouth both of our MPs (one Conservative and one Labour) have opposed this as well as the City Council (Lib Dem run) all oppose this and are joined by the Greens and people of no political affiliation. Please reject this scheme this week for the benefit of the people of Portsmouth.

Yours sincerely,

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE

Leader of the Council

