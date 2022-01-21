https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Island City Living Mobile App

Leader of Portsmouth City Council is delighted that AQUIND is rejected

Published: 21st January 2022 15:28
The Leader of Portsmouth City Council was delighted to receive the news yesterday that the planning application of the AQUIND Interconnector project has been refused.  

Portsmouth City Council strongly opposed the AQUIND Interconnector project and the proposal to lay cables through areas in the east of the city. The council believed the suggested route was impractical and would cause significant disruption to residents.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon Jackson, said: "The decision to reject the AQUIND Interconnector project is right for the people of Portsmouth and the city. 

"Residents spoke out against the plans and I am delighted that their voices have been heard and the Secretary of State has listened to our objections.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in campaigning against Aquind. This is a victory for the people of Portsmouth."

The planning application for the Aquind Interconnector project was refused today by the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies