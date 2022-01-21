Leader of Portsmouth City Council is delighted that AQUIND is rejected

Published: 21st January 2022 15:28

The Leader of Portsmouth City Council was delighted to receive the news yesterday that the planning application of the AQUIND Interconnector project has been refused.

Portsmouth City Council strongly opposed the AQUIND Interconnector project and the proposal to lay cables through areas in the east of the city. The council believed the suggested route was impractical and would cause significant disruption to residents.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon Jackson, said: "The decision to reject the AQUIND Interconnector project is right for the people of Portsmouth and the city.

"Residents spoke out against the plans and I am delighted that their voices have been heard and the Secretary of State has listened to our objections.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in campaigning against Aquind. This is a victory for the people of Portsmouth."

The planning application for the Aquind Interconnector project was refused today by the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

