Latest decision on Aquind interconnector a big win for the Hampshire countryside, says CPRE Hampshire

Published: 8th February 2022 15:07

Latest decision on Aquind interconnector a big win for the Hampshire countryside, says CPRE Hampshire

The Secretary of State has recently refused an application for a major project to run two large electricity interconnector cables from France, onshore at Portsmouth, and into the heart of South Hampshire. Despite agreement to planting and landscaping measures to mitigate the impact of two very large buildings adjoining the South Downs National Park (SDNP), CPRE Hampshire continued to maintain that this would not be enough. The landscape character, visual amenity and tranquility of the local area and the SDNP would be significantly damaged. This concern was the basis of CPRE Hampshire’s objection and participation in the formal Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) Examination.

The scheme itself would have involved the cables coming onshore at Eastney, running under the A3 to Horndean, then beneath the Hambledon Road to Denmead and across country to Lovedean. At this location, there would have been two very large buildings hosting the Converter Station which would feed into the existing National Grid substation; and vice versa. It would have allowed large power transfers with the French equivalent of the National Grid.

Although not directly in the South Downs National Park (SDNP), the proposed location for the site is directly adjacent. The main concern of CPRE Hampshire, in line with those of the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA), is the impact the Converter Station would have had on views from the SDNP, impact on tranquility within the SDNP and the impact on the immediate local landscape and views. National Parks are designated on behalf of the nation because of their special qualities. Their natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage make these living and working landscapes truly unique. CPRE Hampshire is passionate about ensuring national parks and their settings are not damaged by development.

Christopher Napier, Vice President of CPRE Hampshire explains more. “We are relieved that the Examining Authority was responsive to our views and reached the conclusion that there would be long lasting damage to the SDNP and the local area, and that this was accepted by the Secretary of State.

We will continue to support the South Downs National Park Authority in their work to protect this special area of land. This is a nationally designated landscape and it’s core to our work at CPRE Hampshire for this to be maintained. We understand the need to look for options in the strategic development of our country. But it needs to be the right choice and in the right place for us to continue to live and enjoy a healthy and sustainable landscape.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.