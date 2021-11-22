Free event highlights air quality work in city

Published: 22nd November 2021 15:06

Anyone that wants to know more about the work being done to improve air quality across the city, as well as the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) and its introduction in Portsmouth, is invited to find out more at an event on Friday November 26 in Cascades Shopping Centre.

The Air Quality Improvement Showcase is a drop-in event and will take place from 9am until 6pm. It is free of charge. Representatives from the air quality improvement team at Portsmouth City Council, as well as representatives from clean air initiatives across the city will be on hand to speak to people about how we can all play our part to improve air quality in Portsmouth.

Children will also be able to take part in a colouring competition and given the chance to share what cleaner air means to them and their future, with prizes to be won.

More information is available on the Facebook event page.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Environment, said: "This is a chance to learn about the ways we can all make a difference to air quality in the city, as well as ask any questions you may have about the clean air zone. We can all do our bit to reduce air pollution, and the CAZ is just part of that.

"The CAZ comes into effect on Monday November 29, and we've worked extensively with local businesses and transport providers to make sure they are ready for the change. That could mean using government funding to either upgrade and replace their vehicles, or to fund alternative ways to travel through the zone, such as e-cargo bikes. However, we know that people may have questions, and we want to have the chance to address any concerns that still remain."

The government-mandated charging CAZ is set to launch in Portsmouth on Monday November 29. Drivers of private vans, cars and motorcycles will not be charged in Portsmouth, no matter how old the vehicle is, but they could be charged in other clean air zones in the UK.

In the Portsmouth CAZ, non-compliant buses, coaches, taxis, private hire vehicles and heavy goods vehicles which do not meet euro 6 standards if diesel, or euro 4 standard if petrol will be charged.

There are also some specific vehicle exemptions, including for emergency service and military vehicles. You can check if you’ll be charged on the government webpage: https://www.gov.uk/clean-air-zones

Everyone can help improve air quality in the city by reducing the number of journeys they make, choosing to travel more sustainably by walking, cycling, scooting or taking public transport, and switching their engines off when stopped. You can find out more about how to do your bit to reduce air pollution in the city by visiting https://cleanerairportsmouth.co.uk/

