Portsmouth Labour Supports World’s First Plastic Waste Survey with Jetsam

Published: 9th March 2022 15:43

Portsmouth Labour councillors, campaigners and members joined for one of the world's first city-wide plastics surveys with Jetsam.

On Saturday 5 March, Steve Bomford, Founder of Jetsam, briefed Portsmouth Labour members on the project and how they could support it, including helping to capture plastic waste found across Portsmouth by photographing waste via the Jestam App. Portsmouth Labour then used the App to photograph plastic pollution across the Milton area.

Portsmouth Labour is supporting the work of Jetsam to assist with surveying the plastics in the city to find out their sources and stop them for good. Labour members are also encouraging residents, businesses and community groups to get involved with Jetsam’s work.

Steve Bomford, Founder of Jetsam, said:

“The purpose of Jetsam is to better understand the problem of plastic waste at a local level. If we know how it got there and what type of plastics are in the environment, we can design solutions to prevent plastics impacting ecosystems. This is a systemic problem and we all need to be a part of the solution.

“Huge thanks to Labour members for supporting the work of Jetsam and spreading the message about its impact among the wider community in Portsmouth.”

Paula Savage, Milton Labour Campaigner, said:

“We have to treat the cause, not just the symptom of plastic waste - it’s the only way we're going to tackle pollution. This Jetsam app is a brilliant tool to do just that.

“We want to see structural change in our city, where companies are held to account for the waste they produce that pollutes our city and seas.”

Cllr Charlotte Gerada, a Labour councillor and Labour’s Spokesperson for Climate Change and Green Recovery, said:

“The Jetsam App makes collecting information about plastic waste really easy as it just involves residents who care about our community photographing as much plastic waste as possible in their daily lives.

“The data can be used by organisations and institutions to better understand how plastics flow in Portsmouth, and better inform targeted interventions.”

