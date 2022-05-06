Two people arrested as part of distraction burglary investigation following reports in Havant and Portsmouth.

Published: 6th May 2022 10:38

Last week, Hampshire Constabulary were appealing for information following two suspected distraction burglaries in Havant and one in Portsmouth.

At approximately 1.15pm on Tuesday 26 April, a woman knocked on the door of an address on Eastleigh Road, Havant, and told the occupants, a man and a woman in their 80s, that she was looking for her cat.

She encouraged the occupants to leave the property and enter the garden in an attempt to help her while a man entered the house and attempted to steal items from inside.

Officers received a second report that on the same day between 1pm and 2pm a woman had knocked on the door of an address on Hallett Road and told the occupant, a lady in her 70s, that she was looking for her cat.

Nothing was taken on either occasion.

A similar incident was also reported to the Police on the same day in Portsmouth. Between 10.30am and 10.45am, a woman knocked on the door of an address on Bucklers Court and told the occupant, a woman in her 70s, that she had lost her cat and asked if she could look in her garden.

The occupant of the address allowed the lady to look for the cat in her garden and noticed the next day (Wednesday 27 April) that approximately £300 in cash and some high value jewellery had been taken from inside her address.

Officers are currently investigating all three incidents and are conducting enquiries to identify those responsible. We believe that the incidents may be linked at the current time.

As part of thier investigation a 32 year-old man from Bristol and a 31 year-old woman from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been bailed with conditions until 26 and 27 May respectively while enquiries continue..

Anyone who has any information that may assist our investigation, is asked to call 101 quoting 44220162902.

Alternatively, submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Read advice on how to protect yourself and your home from distraction burglary: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/keep-burglars-out-property/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.