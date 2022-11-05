Labour will triple country’s solar power – City MP after visiting local installation

Published: 5th November 2022 12:50

Stephen Morgan MP has said Labour will triple the country’s solar power in an urgent mission for fossil free electricity, after visiting one of the city’s solar installations on a public building.

Labour in government will deliver a zero-carbon electricity system by 2030, building a power system run entirely by cheap, home-grown renewables and nuclear by the end of this decade. This includes the ambition to more than triple solar power to over 50GW, and unlocking shovel-ready solar projects that have community support.

This policy is part of Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan to unleash the economic benefits of the green transition for communities across Britain.

Labour’s world-leading proposals will:

Cut energy bills for good, saving UK households £93 billion over the rest of this decade; or a saving of £475 per household every year until 2030.

Make the UK energy independent, freeing the UK from being exposed to the fluctuations of the global gas market, which has been too-easily manipulated by Vladimir Putin and petrostates.

Reindustrialise the UK, supporting the creation of over 200,000 direct jobs and up to 260,000-300,000 indirect jobs over the decade.

Tackle the climate crisis to leave a better world for our children by making the UK the first major economy to have a zero-emission power system.

The City MP this week toured the local 100KW solar energy system on the roof of the Civic Offices in Guildhall Square with Portsmouth City Council’s Head of Energy Services, Andrew Waggott, discussing how the local authority has become the largest panel rooftop installer in the country, its ongoing engagement with new local businesses, encouragement of domestic solar use and incentivisation of battery power.

It comes as energy bills for local households, businesses and schools continue to skyrocket, raising concerns about how they will be able to keep up with the growing cost of living crisis.

Speaking after his visit, the Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“Labour will deliver a zero-carbon electricity system by 2030, triple solar power and ensure a greener, fairer future for Portsmouth and the country.

“It’s clear to see the value of home-grown solar projects like this one, helping to secure our energy and keep bills down, but government has failed to accelerate the green industrial revolution we desperately need.

“It is time for an energy policy that works for both the people of Portsmouth and our environment. It is time for a Labour government”.

Labour’s world-leading commitment will give the UK energy security, make us an energy export superpower, tackle the climate crisis to leave a better world for our children, and, with renewables now nine times cheaper than gas, cut thousands off energy bills for good

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.