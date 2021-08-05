#BackTheFuture LIVE kicks off Portsmouth's Climate Challenge

Published: 5th August 2021 09:22

Portsmouth City Council and Crowdfunder are calling for environmental initiatives to submit ideas in response to the climate emergency for the chance to get a slice of £30,000 in match funding.

A 24-hour live crowdfunding competition took place on July 15th featuring three Portsmouth-based community projects: Brambles Infant School & Nursery with Wilder Portsmouth, Jetsam Tech and The Waycup Scheme.

Brambles Infant School & Nursery with Wilder Portsmouth were the winners on the night, taking home a £5,000 prize fund

Environmental projects in Portsmouth have been leading the way with planet positive ideas aimed at tackling Portsmouth's climate emergency and contributing to Portsmouth City Council's own pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

All three projects offered new and innovative ideas and their determination truly showed what can be achieved through the power of Crowdfunding. Off the back of this inspirational event, Portsmouth City Council is offering a further ten projects the opportunity to grab a share of £30,000 in match-funding.

Individuals, groups or organisations with an idea for tackling Portsmouth's climate emergency are invited to share their ambitions and put their idea forward for a share in the funding. You'll receive support from Crowdfunder as part of their #BackTheFuture initiative to take your idea to the crowd and the next level to back the future of the planet, and everyone in it. If you have a planet positive idea, find out more about the match-funding on offer here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/backthefuture/portsmouth.

Brambles Infant School & Nursery with Wilder Portsmouth took home £5,000 of the £10,000 to assist them in achieving their goal of ‘greening' their school ground - tackling the climate emergency through fostering a love for nature in children and allowing that to be passed on to the wider community through nature-orientated lessons and workshops.

Vicky Taylor, Brambles Infant School and Nursery: "The whole #BacktheFuture Portsmouth experience has been amazing. It's definitely taken us out of our comfort zone at times and there have been some nerve wracking moments wondering how on earth we would manage to raise £2000. But the level of support and the amazing comments that we have received from the local community has totally blown us all away. Raising the money is just the start. Now we are really looking forward to making some real and lasting improvements to the School and Nursery environment and channelling all the good will to make this a sustainable project that will continue to inspire our children, their families and the local community for generations to come. This really is a case of planting that seed and watching it grow!"

Jetsam Tech earned themselves £3,000 to help with the design and manufacture of their 'smart litter picker', which aims to raise awareness of single-use plastics by cataloging the litter found in particular areas around Portsmouth - and beyond.

The Waycup Scheme took 3rd place and a £2,000 prize to help provide Squidmoo Waycups, a more environmentally friendly alternative to single-use cups, to coffee shops in Portsmouth in order for them to offer a deposit return scheme and eliminate unnecessary waste production.

The event was judged by Councillor Kimberly Barret, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Milton Ward and Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Green Recovery; Beth Noy, Founder of plastic-free retail site, Plastic Freedom and Professor Steve Fletcher, Chair of the Portsmouth Climate Action Board, a member of the UN International Resources Panel and Director of the Sustainability and Environment research theme at the University of Portsmouth.



