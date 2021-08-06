Councillor calls for recycling facilities to be reinstated

Published: 6th August 2021 17:49

Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Green Recovery, Cllr Kimberly Barrett, has today (6 August 2021) called on Tesco Fratton to reinstate its recycling facilities.



Dear Mr Ellis & Ms Morrison,

We are writing this letter in response to the very disappointing removal of recycling facilities at your Fratton Way store, Portsmouth.

We are aware of increasing reports of fly-tipping in and around this particular recycling site. Although we understand this must be frustrating to clean up and keep on top of, we don't see how removing this site is beneficial to the residents of Portsmouth who use this location and make the effort to recycle. Surely your profits over the last year can go some way into managing this service?

The availability of accessible recycling services is even more crucial in a climate emergency, which both Portsmouth City Council and the UK government declared in 2019.

Tesco's own Environment Policy states you are "committed to minimising our environmental impact - including working with suppliers and partners to protect nature and helping our customers live more sustainably by reducing the environmental impact of the average UK shopping basket." The policy then goes on to explain how you can protect the environment, for example "construct and operate all sites that we own and those that we manage with respect for the local environment and the community in which we serve, for example by preventing pollution, eliminating food waste, minimising non-food waste, energy and water use, and encouraging greater biodiversity". By closing the recycling site, you are removing accessible recycling facilities from the community you serve. Wouldn't it be better for Tesco to provide those recycling facilities, as the provider of those types of packaging, and reducing waste sent for disposal?

Portsmouth City Council and its residents would appreciate if the recycling facilities were reinstated. Other stores across the city have allowed recycling sites on their land and manage it for the greater good of the community. We hope you look upon your commitments to the community and the environment and reassess the value of this particular site.

Thank you for your attention on this matter. I would like to meet with you so we can discuss the decision made and work out a way forward.



Yours sincerely

COUNCILLOR KIMBERLY BARRETT

Cabinet Member for Climate Change & the Green Recovery

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.