See the latest plans for improving bus journeys and have your say

Published: 12th August 2021 12:12

Plans to make bus journeys more reliable and regular, as well as improving walking and cycling routes, are being shared in the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit (SEHRT) virtual engagement event, and all residents, business owners and visitors are invited to have their say.



Working in partnership with local bus operators, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Councils, Portsmouth City Council has received £56million from the government's Transforming Cities Fund. This will go a long way towards enhancing public and sustainable transport in the area, and improving connectivity with rail, ferry and coach services.

At the virtual event, visitors can look around an online exhibition to find out more about the first phase of schemes - including three schemes at Rudmore, Portsbridge and Spur Road Roundabouts in Portsmouth. Attendees can watch videos to see exactly where improvements are planned, and everyone visiting the event is encouraged to share their views to help develop the plans further. Visit the event at sehrt.virtual-engage.com.

Over the next three years, 23 bus priority, walking and cycling schemes will be delivered across Portsmouth, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Together, these improvements will contribute towards economic growth and a greener recovery from the pandemic, delivering quicker and more reliable bus journeys, safer walking and cycling routes, as well as improved air quality and reduced congestion.

SEHRT aims to make public transport, walking and cycling quicker, easier and a more attractive option for everyone, reducing the impact on our environment and helping to improve the health of our residents.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said "We want to improve bus journey times and help make them even more reliable, so that traveling by bus is the easiest option for people to choose. I encourage everyone to find out more at the virtual event and share their views, so we can finalise our plans."

To find out more about all the SEHRT schemes, visit www.sehrt.org.uk

