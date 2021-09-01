https://analytics.google.
New Chair Needed for Countryside Charity, CPRE Hampshire

Published: 1st September 2021 09:03
PRE Hampshire is a charity passionate about making the Hampshire countryside a better place for everyone to work, live and enjoy.

Vital to this process is what gets built and where and a sustainable future for us and the land around us. It is also about using and enjoying our green spaces whilst protecting and conserving areas of countrysde that are important and beautiful. If you share these passions and are looking for a new voluntary opportunity to use your skills and experience - CPRE Hampshire needs you.

With the current incumbent standing down soon, having reached the end of her term, a new Chair is required to lead the charity. Working with a dedicated, enthusiastic and experienced group of trustees, the role requires someone with experience in providing strategic direction, exceptional communication skills and a passion for the countryside.

Dee Haas, out-going Chair, talks about how she has valued her time with the charity. "CPRE Hampshire has given me a fantastic opportunity to achieve many things around issues I feel very strongly about. It's not just been about using and developing my strategic skill set, it's been an opportunity to work with some exceptional and highly experienced people, both in Hampshire and at a national level. I feel we really have made a difference."

The role requires the Chair to act as a voice for the organisation and to provide strategic direction as CPRE Hampshire develops its thinking on key challenges such as planning reform, threats to the countryside and climate change.

The charity is based out of Winchester and the closing date for applications is 30 September 2021. Further information on the role and how to apply is available on the Reach Volunteering website.

