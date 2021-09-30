New Research Shows Value of Hedgerows to Climate Change and Local Economy

Published: 9th September 2021 16:12

New Research Shows Value of Hedgerows to Climate Change and Local Economy



For every £1 invested in hedgerows, as much as £3.92 is generated for the wider economy, new research from CPRE, the countryside charity, has revealed.

CPRE is calling on the government to stop dragging its feet and set a target to increase the hedgerow network by 40% by 2050, which would be a win-win-win for climate, nature and the economy.

Work continues on CPRE Hampshire's own Hedgerow Heroes initiative with volunteers now undertaking wildlife surveys and local schools getting involved.

Hedgerows could become champions of climate action and nature recovery, while contributing tens of thousands of jobs to hard hit local communities, new analysis from CPRE, the countryside charity, has revealed. While the government has set clear targets to increase tree planting, it is yet to set a target for hedgerows, which are absolutely crucial in soaking up carbon, protecting against flooding and aiding nature's recovery. Ahead of the international climate summit taking place in Glasgow in less than two months, CPRE is calling on government for a firm commitment: set a target to increase the hedgerow network by 40% by 2050.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) recommends that the extent of our hedgerow network should be increased by 40% to support the UK government's goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Now, new research conducted by the Organic Research Centre, on behalf of CPRE, has found that the benefits of setting and achieving this target would not only be for the climate and nature, as 40% more hedgerows would result in over 25,000 more jobs in hedgerow planting and maintenance in both rural and urban areas. If the right hedgerows are planted in the right place, for every £1 invested in hedgerow planting, as much as £3.92 is generated in the wider economy.

Boyd McCleary, Vice Chair of CPRE Hampshire, commented: "We have long been aware of the role hedgerows can play in the sustainability of our natural world as well as the immediate benefits to the countryside and the wildlife within it. It is great to have this research to back up what we've been saying for a while, including the economic benefits, and the call to government to commit to 40% by 2050 is vital. CPRE Hampshire are continuing to work on our initiative in the South West of the county, rejuvenating what is existing and replacing hedgerows that have previously been ripped from the landscape. Shockingly, we have lost around half of our hedgerows since the Second World War and they are still in decline. We need to reverse this pattern."

Work continues in Hampshire with the Hedgerow Heroes initiative at the Meyrick Estate near Bransgore. Volunteers have been inducted with the help of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and are now working independently to conduct surveys on wildlife including bees and butterflies. Work with local schools and Young Farmers is just beginning.

The hedgerow network is our largest, most connected ‘nature reserve'. Healthy hedgerows are teeming with life and vital for nature. One in ten of all vulnerable species in the UK are associated with hedgerows. These include the hazel dormouse, the much-loved hedgehog, whose decline has been closely associated with hedgerow loss, and the brown hairstreak butterfly, which lays its eggs on blackthorn, and is particularly common in hedgerows.

It is clear that continued hedgerow loss will hasten the decline of these species but increasing the hedgerow network will aid nature's recovery.

In the meantime, CPRE Hampshire are running a photography competition to celebrate Hampshire's hedgerows. Details of entry are available at www.cprehampshire.org.uk. Deadline for entries is 30th September 2021.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.