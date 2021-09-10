https://analytics.google.
Green Public Service Award for Portsmouth City Council

Published: 10th September 2021 11:23

Portsmouth City Council has received national recognition for its work helping the environment and improving sustainability with a Green Public Service Award.

The award was presented by iESE to the council's in-house energy services team following the completion of an innovative solar panel and battery system installation in Hilsea Industrial Estate.

Hilsea Industrial Estate was retrofitted in 2020 with 300kWp of solar panels and 135 kWh of batteries as a way to generate and store clean energy. This innovative project was the first UK installation to use 10 Tesla Powerwall batteries in a single system.

The solar and battery capacities were modelled and specified in order to match the high electricity consumption of the site; comprising 23 light industrial units, a café and associated communal space. More than 900 solar panels were installed across all 5 south, east and west-facing roofs on the site.

The project has resulted in over 60% of the electricity used on the site coming from either the solar panels or the batteries; reducing costs and mitigating carbon emissions.

Portsmouth City council were judged alongside 15 other entrants, with the council coming out on top and claiming the 'Gold' award in the category.

Speaking about the award, Councillor Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Green Recovery said:

"Being shortlisted for an award that recognises green projects across the country was an achievement in itself, but to win the award is fantastic. It again shows that we are continuing to lead the way and set the standard when it comes to delivering green projects across the country, as we strive towards our ambition to create a net zero carbon Portsmouth by 2030."

As part of the award application, the council submitted this video which details the full extent of what was delivered during the project.

Speaking on the latest award win, James Hill, Director of Housing, Neighbourhoods & Building Services said:

"I'm delighted that we've been recognised for the fantastic work completed by our energy services team. There was some fantastic competition for the award, so we should be incredibly proud of this achievement".

