Portsmouth Port's 'living laboratory' for green tech featured in new film

Published: 16th September 2021 09:38

Portsmouth International Port are proud to be playing a leading role in a new British Ports Association (BPA) programme, discussing the maritime industry's transition to a smarter, cleaner future.



Committed to a cleaner future, the global shipping industry is undergoing a transformative journey. Intrinsic to our domestic shipping industry are Britain's ports; our gateways to and from the world, playing an irreplaceable role in our economy and in our communities. ‘Gateways to Growth', delivered in partnership with the BPA, reveals the people, communities and organisations behind them, highlighting ports' vital contribution to society, and the innovations shaping their pathway to net zero.

Portsmouth International Port, which is the UK's largest and most successful municipal port, is taking a proactive approach to this with a comprehensive sustainability plan. The plan sets out a road map that will help fulfil the port's ambition of becoming the first net carbon neutral UK port by 2030, and the first zero emission port as part of the government's Maritime 2050 strategy.

The exclusive new programme, created in partnership with CWP, premiered at The International Maritime Organization on 13 September during London International Shipping Week, and is now available to view online. There is also a five minute showcase available, exclusively outlining the port's sustainability plans.

Contributions from Mike Sellers, port director; Cllr Suzy Horton, deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council; Jerry Clarke, project manager; and Anisa Koci, port masterplan project manager explain the steps the port has already made. They also explain how the port has become a 'living laboratory" for green technologies, alongside outlining how they plan to achieve ambitious targets in the coming years.

The full 'Gateways to Growth' programme also features comment from industry leaders and thought makers, including Baroness Brown, Chair of the Carbon Trust; as well as stories from organisations and professionals that are driving efforts across both sectors towards a positive future.

Mike Sellers, port director at Portsmouth International Port said: "Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we've still been working hard to ensure we prepare for a green recovery here at the port.

"We need to take bold action if we're to meet our goal to be the UK's first zero emission port, and play our part in tackling this pressing issue.

"I felt it was important to be part of this important project which highlights all the efforts the ports industry is making to move towards a cleaner and greener future".

Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association commented: "Our ports are a source of great national pride. There is much to celebrate in their value to communities and industry across the UK, however we must remain committed to the country's net zero target and take inspiration from some of the stories featured in Gateways to Growth".

Max Smith, Managing Director, CWP said: "With the Decade of Action for sustainable solutions now fully underway, it's been hugely encouraging to experience the sense of optimism from every corner of the maritime industry, and to portray this in this programme.

There is no doubt that the industry is facing a grand set of challenges, but this is a highly motivated maritime community, and we are excited to share some of their stories."

