Praise for Portsmouth builders working on all-electric council homes in the face of Covid challenges

Published: 6th October 2021 16:09

PORTSMOUTH builders have been praised for taking on the challenges of the global pandemic while building brand new all-electric council-owned homes in Hilsea.

The 17 brand new Portsmouth City Council houses and flats, on the corner of Doyle Avenue and Northern Parade, in Hilsea, are being built for the council by Portsmouth firm PMC Construction and Development Services Ltd. The first residents will move into the seven family houses and nine two-bedroom flats early next year.

The £4.4m development is the most energy efficient scheme of its kind that the council has ever had constructed and includes three houses built specifically for people with disabilities who would otherwise find it difficult to find suitable accommodation.

"I'm really proud of our Portsmouth construction teams for how they've kept this important scheme going during a really difficult time," Steve Cripps, PMC managing director, said: "It's not easy building new homes at the moment because the pandemic places necessary extra restrictions on suppliers, site space and health and safety requirements. It's very much to the teams' credit that they've been able to make such good progress on these vital new homes for the city."

The Doyle Avenue development also includes three on-site disabled parking bays and nine other on-site parking bays.

"Our city needs new homes," Cllr Darren Sanders, Cabinet member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said.

"People come up to us all the time and say 'I need a good quality home I can afford' and these homes here, for people with disabilities, and for people who want a home in the north of the city, are absolutely fantastic.

"People want homes they not only can afford, but that are high quality and green too. They want better quality homes and I am delighted that we're taking a major step towards all of these things up here in Hilsea.

"I'm very impressed with the size of the properties and the way we're managing to make them as green as possible and I'm particularly impressed with the properties that have been built specifically for people with physical disabilities."

James Hill, director of Housing, Neighbourhood and Building Services, said: "These buildings will become homes for local families over the next few months and that will be exciting to see. These homes will provide much needed affordable housing which will have a really positive impact on the housing waiting list for the city."

Portsmouth City Council are currently consulting on a new local plan for the city. The Local Plan looks at where we could build new homes among other things such as opportunities for local jobs, the facilities and high quality spaces we need, and how we protect our environment. The public consultation for the Local Plan will run until 31 October 2021. Visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/localplan for more information.

To find out more about this project contact the council's property development project manager Adrian Legg on 07939 534811 or adrian.legg@portsmouthcc.gov.uk. To speak to the site manager call Tim Kemp on 07979 494705 or email tim.kemp@pmcconstruction.co.uk

