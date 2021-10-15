https://analytics.google.
Three city parks named among best in country

Published: 15th October 2021 11:36

Flags are flying at three green havens in Portsmouth after they once again picked up top awards.

Image by Nigel Mills

 

The Green Flag awards, given by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, went to Southsea Rock Garden, Baffins Pond and Milton Park. The award is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Baffins Pond has held the award since 2011 and Milton Park and Southsea Rock Garden since 2012.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of the Council, said: "Over the last 18 months we have become even more aware of the value of our green spaces. In Portsmouth we're very proud of our parks and open areas and know how important they are to residents and visitors.

"These awards are a tribute to all the hard work done by council staff, contractors and volunteers in keeping these areas looking lovely."

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

