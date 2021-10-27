Join the Portsmouth climate change discussion during COP26

Published: 27th October 2021 14:40

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, is calling for residents and businesses to join the council in combatting climate change.

As the UK prepares to host the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 (31 October - 12 November), bringing together world leaders to commit to urgent global climate action, Portsmouth is looking at how it can play its part locally.

The four main goals of COP26 are:

Secure global net zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach

Adapt to protect communities and natural habitats

Mobilise finance

Work together to deliver.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: "We take our role in addressing the challenge of climate change head on. Much of the city is at sea level and the potential impact of climate change would be felt in Portsmouth before much of the UK.

"That’s why the council declared a climate emergency in March 2019, and it’s why we are continuing to invest in schemes and projects, large and small, that can make a difference to our city and our planet.

"The council and many of our partners are running local events and activities as part of COP26 and I encourage everyone to try and get involved in this important conversation."

Events and activities taking place in the city include:

Portsmouth Climate Festival (22 October - 12 November)

Bringing together organisations and communities across the city in a range of events, activities and talks to raise awareness of the climate challenges in Portsmouth. The festival is a partnership project by the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council and Portsmouth Climate Action Board. Find out more at https://portsmouthclimatefestival.org/

Online event - Setting a course to net zero: How Portsmouth’s port is embracing green technology

Find out about Portsmouth International Port's bold air quality plans to tackle emissions and carbon – which will ultimately help them to become one of the UK’s first zero emission ports. This free virtual event takes place 12pm - 1pm on Wednesday 3 November - Register here.

Portsmouth City Council's BIG Climate Conversation

These events will culminate in Portsmouth City Council's BIG Climate Conversation at Portsmouth Guildhall on 10 and 11 November 2021. Speakers are currently being confirmed and more information on how to get involved will follow soon. Portsmouth City Council's BIG Climate Conversation is supported by the South West Energy Hub. The SW Energy Hub works across the region to increase the number, quality and scale of local energy projects being delivered as we work together towards net zero. Find out more at www.swenergyhub.org.uk

Find out more about the events at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/cop26

