See renewable energy solutions in action on campus

Published: 28th October 2021 08:51

With international climate change conference COP26 less than a week away, the University of Portsmouth is hosting three days of events next week to showcase different renewable energy solutions for a warming world.

Experts from the University’s School of Energy and Electronic Engineering will demonstrate how to convert food waste into fuel for heating, cooking or powering vehicles and how to turn sunshine into electricity.

The drop-in event will also feature informal talks from leaders in the energy industry.

Dr Amitava Roy said: “To mark COP26 we want to show what can be done to decarbonise our world and to demonstrate some of the incredible research that is taking place here in Portsmouth.

“We’ll be debating whether blue or green hydrogen is better and exploring whether a heat pump to warm your house is better than a hydrogen gas supply.

“Renewable energy is vital to combat climate change and I’m excited to share our world changing research on hydrogen energy, energy storage and carbon capture technologies.”

The events will take place in and around a biogas converting shipping container close to the entrance of Dennis Sciama Building between 11am to 3pm on 2-4 November.

Please just turn up or book via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/all-without-extra-carbon-cleaning-up-our-world-tickets-195947794127

The event is part of Portsmouth Climate Festival.

