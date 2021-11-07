Join Portsmouth's BIG Climate Conversation

Published: 7th November 2021 12:35

Register now to join Portsmouth City Council’s BIG Climate Conversation at Portsmouth Guildhall on 9 and 10 November 2021, from 9am – 4pm.

Be part of the discussion around how Portsmouth City Council is tackling climate change during COP26. The event will showcase the work the council is doing, and each day will feature six speakers, with exhibitors and opportunities for networking throughout the day.

Tuesday 9 November

Morning Session – Commercial Energy

How the council is working with local and national organisations to deliver ground-breaking renewable and energy efficiency projects.

Afternoon Session – Urban Environment

How the council is exploring electric vehicle capabilities, clean air zones and academic partnerships.

Wednesday 10 November

Morning Session – Home Energy

How the council is helping residents with their energy efficiency at home.

Afternoon Session – Sustainability

How green infrastructure and design can be used to improve urban spaces to improve biodiversity and sequester carbon.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: "We take our role in addressing the challenge of climate change head on. Much of the city is at sea level and the potential impact of climate change would be felt in Portsmouth before much of the UK.

"That’s why the council declared a climate emergency in March 2019, and it’s why we are continuing to invest in schemes and projects, large and small, that can make a difference to our city and our planet.

"I encourage everyone to try and get involved in this important conversation."

Spaces are limited so register asap. Search Big Climate Conversation on Eventbrite or follow the link from www.portsmouth.gov.uk/cop26

Portsmouth City Council will be following government guidelines to keep the events safe. All attendees are encouraged to take a lateral flow test within the 48 hours before the event and to wear a face covering if using public transport.

Please do not attend the events if you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been asked to self-isolate or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days. Further information relating to COVID-19, including guidance on testing, self-isolation and vaccinations can be found at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus. Being vaccinated offers the best protection against becoming unwell and walk-in services are available to people locally for vaccination.

Portsmouth City Council’s BIG Climate Conversation was funded by SW Energy Hub and is taking place as part of Portsmouth Climate Festival, which runs until 12 November 2021. To find out about the events, activities and talks visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/cop26

