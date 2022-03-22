Bransbury Park plans spring into action

Published: 14th March 2022 18:01

Residents are invited to Spring it on - a fun community drop in event at Eastney Community Centre from 4.30pm - 7.30pm on Tuesday 22 March 2022, where they will be the first to see Portsmouth City Council's plans for a new Bransbury Park community sport hub and enjoy free activities and local entertainment

At the fun event residents will be able to:

Meet the developers and design teams and look at exciting plans to build a new sports hub with a brand-new swimming pool, a sports centre and community hub at Bransbury Park

Get involved in a community art project

Enjoy local musicians and entertainment from Milton Park primary school, HSDC and Groundlings

Get free energy advice from Switched On Portsmouth

Plant some veg

Visit the mini makers market selling craft items produced by HSDC students

Meet the fire service and RNLI

Listen to a story with the mobile library service

Find out how to become a foster carer with Portsmouth City Council

Visit the pop up covid vaccination clinic

If that wasn’t enough, there will be free cakes and drinks!

The council have previously asked residents for their thoughts on the proposals to make sure they meet the needs of as many people as possible. They have also been talking to groups and organisations who use Eastney Community Centre, Eastney Swimming Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre to help decide the right mix of facilities. Feedback from the consultation last year has been used to help shape the initial plans which will be on show for the very first time at the drop in event.

The existing Eastney Community Centre will be incorporated into the building to provide a modern flexible ecologically sound community facility and the council are working closely with Eastney Area Community Centre. Initial plans do not involve the loss of any of the existing grassed areas.

Cllr Ben Dowling, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development said: "We are committed to delivering a brand new swimming pool in the south east of the city and are excited to take the next step by sharing early plans with local residents for the first time. We have been asking residents to help shape the plans for this project from the very beginning and the Spring it on event is another opportunity to come along and get involved.

"It is also an opportunity for local residents to speak to other organisations, get involved in free fun activities and enjoy some entertainment. So drop by next Tuesday to find out more."

Final plans will go through the statutory planning process for a decision to be made.

The council is investing in sport and leisure to strengthen our communities and support greener, healthier and happier living. Find out more about future plans and projects and sign up for the sport and leisure bulletin at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/sportandleisure

Eastney Community Centre is situated in Bransbury Park, Bransbury Road, Eastney, Portsmouth, PO4 9SU. To find out more contact Molly Penney at molly.penney@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

