Plan for Victoria Park announced, along with summer events

Published: 22nd June 2022 14:05

Details of the plan to restore and revitalise Victoria Park have been outlined by Portsmouth City Council, along with a programme of events for the summer.

At the end of last year the council was awarded just over £2.2m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a bold plan to revitalise the park.

The plan includes a new community hub, a nature-inspired play area and the restoration of the park's Victorian fountain and monuments. Also planned are more events, activities and community projects to help bring the park to life.

This is how work is planned to progress:

Summer 2022:

plans complete for community hub, nature-inspired play area and restoration of fountain and monuments

contractors appointed

designs finalised for panels telling the story of the park

Winter 2022:

work starts on community hub

repairs to aviary and listed monuments

elements of the original Victorian park design restored

planting to increase biodiversity

panels telling the story of the park installed

volunteers recruited

Summer 2023

building work finished

Throughout building work the park will be accessible. There may be diversions for safety.

Activities and events in the park this summer include:

Throwback Thursdays

30 June, 28 July, 25 August – 10.30am to 12 noon. Free stroll and litter-pick. Find out more about the stories of Victoria Park and share yours. Meet at fountain, 10.30am.

Rider Spoke

Thursday 30 June to Sunday 3 July - times vary. Part of Ports Fest. Immerse yourself in the hidden stories of Portsmouth residents as you take a bike ride around the city. More details at https://portsfest.co.uk/events/detail/rider-spoke

Summer Tree Stroll

Wednesday 6 July, 10.30am to 12noon. A free walking talk about the park's trees with Stephen Rees, who planted many of them. Meet at fountain, 10.30am.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "It's great to see the plan come together for enhancing our beautiful city centre park.

"A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes and we're looking forward to making our intentions a reality.

"This work, along with our events and activities, will bring new life to the park and restore much-loved historic features."

To find out more about the Victoria Park project, the history and heritage of the park, and how to get involved in park life:

sign up to the Victoria Park newsletter (see the form on most pages of the website)

find Victoria Park Portsmouth on Facebook

