Portsmouth green spaces keep up winning record

Published: 26th July 2022 14:36

Three of Portsmouth's much-loved open spaces have picked up top awards once more.

Green Flag awards, given annually by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, have again gone to Southsea Rock Garden, Baffins Pond and Milton Park.

The award is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Baffins Pond has held the award since 2011 and Milton Park and Southsea Rock Garden since 2012. All are the responsibility of Portsmouth City Council.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: "Green spaces are really important to Portsmouth, as havens for residents in a densely-populated city, and as attractions for our visitors.

"These awards are a tribute to those who care for these spaces: council staff, contractors and volunteers."

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

