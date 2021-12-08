Food waste trial expands to include more homes in Portsmouth

Published: 8th December 2021 11:01

A further 5,500 homes to be included in the food waste collection trial to help Portsmouth become a more sustainable city.

5,500 additional homes have been added to the food waste trial, currently in its fourth phase in Portsmouth. Around 55,000 households - more than two-thirds of the city - are now participating in the food waste trial.

Deliveries of food caddies to additional homes in the food waste trial began last week and collections this week from Monday 6 December. Food waste will be collected weekly on the same day as the rubbish collection.

An introduction letter with two food caddies, as well as an information booklet and one roll of complimentary, compostable liners have been delivered to the additional homes.

During the trial, people in selected areas are putting food scraps into kitchen caddies. The waste is recycled and turned into fuel and fertiliser instead of being incinerated and energy being recovered.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said:

"Portsmouth's food waste trial has been going from strength to strength. Residents are continually asking us when they're getting theirs, so we're thrilled to add even more households to the trial.

"Collectively, since the start of the trial in September 2019, we have sent over 3,000 tonnes of food waste to recycling. Residents' efforts to recycling has been extremely positive and we are committed to do whatever we can to reduce waste and recycle more."

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Green Recovery at the council said:

"We know recycling is a big issue locally and nationally, and residents are always asking us to do more. Food waste is where we can make a really big difference, as it's food waste that makes up a huge amount - up to 40% - of a lot of people's weekly rubbish collection.

"Food waste feeds climate change and we are now looking at ways to help residents not only recycle their food waste, but reduce it, too. We look forward to sharing our top tips with residents in their efforts to reduce their impact on the environment.

"Thanks to the Portsmouth communities for taking part."

Since the trial began in September 2019, over 3,000 tonnes of waste - the equivalent of about 26 blue whales - have been diverted to food waste recycling.

The expansion of the food waste collection was part of the council's 2021/22 capital budget spending plans which can only be spent on fixed projects like buildings and facilities, rather than the day-to-day running of council services.

Read more about the food waste trial.

List of additional roads in food waste trial expansion (sorted by bin collection day, in alphabetical order):

Monday - Drayton

Buttermilk Close

Chalk Way

Paddock Close, Parlour Way

Tuesday - North End & Copnor

Ophir Road, Oriel Road

Shadwell Road

Wadham Road

Tuesday - Stamshaw/Hilsea

Cunningham Avenue, Cunningham Close

Hilsea Crescent, Horsea Road, Howard Road

Iachino Avenue

North Avenue

South Avenue

Vita Road

Wednesday - Southsea

Albany Road

Cavendish Road

Hereford Road, Hillborough Crescent

Marmion Avenue, Marmion Road, Merton Road

Nelson Road

Ormsby Road

Stafford Road

Wilton Place, Wilton Terrace

Wednesday - Eastney

Alhambra Road

Chewter Close, Clarendon Road (89-135;96-136)

Eastern Villas Road

Furness Road

Granada Road

Kirkstall Road

Mansion Road

Rostrevor Lane

St Helens Parade

Thursday - Fratton

Adames Road

Barnes Road, Brookfield Road, Byerley Road

Clarkes Road, Clive Road, Cuthbert Road

Ethel Road

Guildford Road (1-107;2-134)

Liverpool Road, Lower Brookfield Road

Manchester Road, Moorland Road

Newcome Road

Renny Road

Samuel Road

Trafalgar Place

Walmer Road

Thursday - Milton

Clovelly Road

Essex Road, Evans Road

Middlesex Road

Prince Albert Road (whole road now so remove '(41-134 Highland Road to Devonshire Avenue)')

Suffolk Road

Teddington Road

Wimborne Road, Woodmancote Road

Friday - Baffins

Collis Road, Coniston Avenue, Copnor Road (1-205; 2-222)

Kendal Avenue, Keswick Avenue

Manor Park Avenue, Moneyfield Lane

Stapleton Road, Station Road

Friday - Cosham

Chatsworth Avenue

Dovercourt Road

Hawthorn Crescent, Highbury Grove, Highbury Way

Portsmouth Road

Windsor Road

