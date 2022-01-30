Working together for a greener Portsmouth

Published: 30th January 2022 14:00

People will have the opportunity to hear about 'green' and environmentally focused projects going on in the city centre. A public drop-in event, hosted by Portsmouth City Council, will take place on 4 February, 11am-5pm, in Cascades Shopping Centre.

The event gives people the opportunity to find out more about several projects that are supporting a greener and more sustainable city centre. Projects include City Centre North, Energy Services, South East Rapid Hampshire Transit, Green & Healthy Streets, Waste & Recycling, and Public Health. There will be some planting activities and 'grow-at-home' kits available for children courtesy of Matt Underwood from Landport Community Garden. Andy Ames from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust will also be available to talk to people about biodiversity and why it is important to the city centre.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change & the Green Recovery said, "I'm delighted that we are hosting a public drop-in event like this within our city centre. Environmental issues affect us all and we want to make people aware of things the council are doing to protect the future of our great city. A loss of biodiversity, for example, is a major environmental issue that we are looking to address through the plans for a park in City Centre North."

The council's latest regeneration plans for City Centre North were unveiled in November, with the creation of a large green park being the key feature. New homes are also part of those plans and changes to the road infrastructure will prioritise pedestrians and cyclists in that area.

People can find out more about the regeneration of City Centre North by visiting https://portsmouthcitycentre.co.uk/

