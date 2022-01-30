Green budget plans to boost recycling rates

Published: 30th January 2022 14:56

Plans to make the food waste collection a permanent city-wide scheme, potentially raising recycling rates to over 30%, will be under consideration as part of Portsmouth City Council's budget allocation.

Around 55,000 households - more than two-thirds of the city - are currently participating in the food waste trial. Households are provided with food caddies (or communal bins in some flats) and food waste is collected weekly on the same day as the rubbish collection. The waste is recycled and turned into fuel and fertiliser instead of being incinerated and energy being recovered.

Collectively, since the start of the trial in September 2019, over 3,700 tonnes of food waste have been sent to recycling. By making the scheme city-wide it is estimated that over 5,000 tonnes of food waste will be recycled each year.

This could see Portsmouth's recycling rate increase from 24.7% to 30.4%

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said: "We are delighted to be able to put forward proposals to make the food waste trial a permanent city-wide scheme. We know recycling is a big issue locally and nationally, and residents are always asking us to do more. We also hope to introduce even more carton recycling banks and extra glass banks.

"Food waste is where we can make a really big difference, as it's food waste that makes up a huge amount - up to 40% - of a lot of people's weekly rubbish collection. Food waste feeds climate change and we are now looking at ways to help residents not only recycle their food waste, but reduce it, too."

The new city-wide proposals are part of the council's budget spending plans. The proposed capital programme for 2022-23 will be presented to full council for final sign-off on 15 February. If approved, it is expected that the scheme will start rolling out to households from Autumn 2022.

Portsmouth City Council is investing in their climate change response, both by providing resource and supporting significant financial investment into schemes that will reduce carbon emissions and make the city a cleaner, greener and safer place to live.

