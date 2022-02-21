City council to consider plans to make walking and cycling the first choice for residents and visitors

Published: 21st February 2022 16:39

A plan to get Portsmouth residents to make walking and cycling their first choice when travelling across the city is being considered this week by Portsmouth City Council.

The Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) has been submitted to the council's traffic and transportation committee which is meeting on Thursday 24 February. The plan details walking and cycling improvements that could be made across the city over the next ten years.

The plan is intended to support the delivery of the Portsmouth Transport Strategy (LTP4) by creating inclusive and accessible walking and cycling networks. The aim is to make walking and cycling for everyday journeys easier, minimising reliance on the private car.

If adopted the plan has a range of short, medium, and long-term recommendations that can be used to apply for government money to fund improvements.

Work is already underway to enhance the safety of walking and cycling in the city, with recent improvements including widened cycle paths along Eastern Road and a new toucan crossing to create a safer place to cross for pedestrians and cyclists at the busy Compass Road North junction.

Outlined in the plan are several ways the council can create better conditions for walking and cycling in the city including, but not limited to:

Upgrading pedestrian and cycle crossings to make them safe and easier to use

Creating raised crossing points on busy roads to help pedestrians cross more safely

Creating more separate cycling paths to ensure safety

Improving signage to help people navigate the city more easily by foot and by bicycle

Giving pedestrians right of way at some smaller junctions

Creating parklets and planting more trees to create a more pleasant environment for walking and cycling

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: "I look forward to discussing the LCWIP at the decision meeting as this is an essential document that lays out our future plans for walking and cycling in the city and will support us in seeking funding. I want to make sure this plan is ambitious and will lead to improvements in our city that will create more safe cycling and walking routes that are accessible to all."

