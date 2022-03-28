Portsmouth to receive more than £30m for low carbon solutions

Published: 28th March 2022 17:09

LoCASE leads the way with programme totalling £30.5 million in funding for low carbon sector development across the South and East of England

Portsmouth City Council has welcomed the news that funding totalling over £30 million from the Government's European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) has been approved for the Low Carbon Across the South East (LoCASE) project with the project now live and accepting grant applications from SMEs (businesses with fewer than 250 employees).

The LoCASE programme is It is a partnership between Kent County Council, Portsmouth City Council, the University of Portsmouth and 12 other local authorities across the South East. The scheme will provide a consistent, accessible business support programme across the area that helps businesses to adopt low carbon solutions to improve business performance and profitability. With the ultimate aim of the project to reduce carbon emissions from the sector.

The programme will provide business support and training, and grant funding up to the value of £10,000 for eligible projects. LoCASE aims to increase demand for low carbon technology, increase efficiency within operations, and grow businesses in the low carbon and environmental goods and services sector across the entire South and South East of England.

Speaking about the LoCASE scheme, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Green Recovery, Cllr Kimberly Barrett, said:

"I am delighted we are able to extend energy efficiency funding and schemes to local businesses. Through Switched On Portsmouth, residents have been able to make improvements to their homes' energy efficiency whilst cutting bills and carbon.

With this new funding, business owners in Portsmouth will also now be able to steps towards making their business greener and cutting their carbon footprint."

The programme targets to assist over 2,000 businesses with a range of financial and non-financial support, create 160 new companies in the low carbon sector and save 30,000 tonnes of CO2 across the multi-LEP delivery area.

Eligible projects include, but are not limited to:

Upgrading heating, lighting, and IT systems

Improving building control systems

Investment in new plant and machinery as well as refrigeration equipment

Marketing, IT, and consultancy costs

New product development

To find out more about business eligibility, and register interest, visit www.locase.co.uk.

