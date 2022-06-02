https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Portsmouth Water

Jubilee joy as green grants awarded

Published: 2nd June 2022 11:02
Fourteen Portsmouth groups and charities have been awarded Jubilee Neighbourhood Grants from Portsmouth City Council.
 

Grants were available to fund environmentally focussed community legacy projects across the city to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The projects had to:

  • Be environmentally focussed, to create a lasting community impact
  • Bring people together to celebrate the year of the Platinum Jubilee
  • Share what people living in the ward have in common

The winners were selected by a panel of judges chaired by Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services.

He said: "I am delighted to announce the winners of the Portsmouth Jubilee Neighbourhood Grants. We saw worth and value in all the applications, and in many of the projects we could see how residents could come together truly harnessing local community spirit.

"We have awarded grants to a number of projects including Fawcett Road Greening Group, who have ambitions to create a green corridor and will be organising community planting days, and Baffins Pond Association, who want to work with young people to nurture a greater understanding of nature."

  • The 14 successful projects were:
  • Portsmouth and Southsea Hebrew Congregation
  • Buckland Community Centre Association
  • St Michael's and All Angels, Paulsgrove
  • Mustard Seed Ministries
  • St Luke's Church
  • 10th Portsmouth Scout Group
  • Fawcett Road Greening Group
  • Kings Church
  • Salvation Army
  • Baffins Pond Association
  • MAKE @ Aldingbourne
  • The Cathedral Church of St Thomas
  • Solent Infant School
  • FORM+ FUNCTION

Colette from Mustard Seed Ministries said: "We are thrilled to have been awarded a Jubilee Neighbourhood Grant. This money will help us to engage the community and green up the Charles Dickens ward, enabling the community to become involved in green activities."

Kim from St Michael's and All Angels, Paulsgrove said "I'm delighted that we've received a Jubilee Neighbourhood Grant for our project. We are doing a wildlife area for the children in our community to sow the seeds and see them grow."

To find out more, visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies