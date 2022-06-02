Jubilee joy as green grants awarded
|Published: 2nd June 2022 11:02
Fourteen Portsmouth groups and charities have been awarded Jubilee Neighbourhood Grants from Portsmouth City Council.
Grants were available to fund environmentally focussed community legacy projects across the city to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The projects had to:
Be environmentally focussed, to create a lasting community impact
Bring people together to celebrate the year of the Platinum Jubilee
Share what people living in the ward have in common
The winners were selected by a panel of judges chaired by Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services.
He said: "I am delighted to announce the winners of the Portsmouth Jubilee Neighbourhood Grants. We saw worth and value in all the applications, and in many of the projects we could see how residents could come together truly harnessing local community spirit.
"We have awarded grants to a number of projects including Fawcett Road Greening Group, who have ambitions to create a green corridor and will be organising community planting days, and Baffins Pond Association, who want to work with young people to nurture a greater understanding of nature."
- The 14 successful projects were:
- Portsmouth and Southsea Hebrew Congregation
- Buckland Community Centre Association
- St Michael's and All Angels, Paulsgrove
- Mustard Seed Ministries
- St Luke's Church
- 10th Portsmouth Scout Group
- Fawcett Road Greening Group
- Kings Church
- Salvation Army
- Baffins Pond Association
- MAKE @ Aldingbourne
- The Cathedral Church of St Thomas
- Solent Infant School
- FORM+ FUNCTION
Colette from Mustard Seed Ministries said: "We are thrilled to have been awarded a Jubilee Neighbourhood Grant. This money will help us to engage the community and green up the Charles Dickens ward, enabling the community to become involved in green activities."
Kim from St Michael's and All Angels, Paulsgrove said "I'm delighted that we've received a Jubilee Neighbourhood Grant for our project. We are doing a wildlife area for the children in our community to sow the seeds and see them grow."
To find out more, visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70
