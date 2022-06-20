https://analytics.google.
Canoe Lake summer water management underway

Published: 20th June 2022 11:39
Annual work to manage Canoe Lake's water quality throughout the summer is underway with cleaning happening every day.

Water quality is managed throughout the year but works steps up during spells of hot weather as it can naturally deteriorate at these times. As well as testing water to determine exact causes of any problems, Portsmouth City Council staff also remove any rubbish or floating algae from the water. 

Because Canoe Lake is fed from the sea they also renew the water daily, as the tides allow, to ensure it has as much fresh salt water as possible.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "Every year a huge amount of work goes into keeping our open spaces in top condition and Canoe Lake in particular gets a lot of attention. Work continues throughout the year but increases as the weather gets nicer because more people are down there and, while we can't predict when things like bacteria and algae will increase, we know the hot weather encourages it. Sometimes natural processes make the water change colour or produce a smell so we can't keep it pristine all the time but at the moment the team are down there every day cleaning, changing water and doing tests so it is in the best condition possible and we're ready to further action if required."

