Plant your ideas for the new green space in our city centre

Published: 19th October 2022 09:29

Head to Commercial Road on Saturday 29 October from 10am to 2pm to meet the regeneration team at Portsmouth City Council and share your thoughts on the exciting plans for the city centre.

An outline planning application for the city centre north area was submitted in August 2022 which includes plans for 2.9 hectares of new public green space, new homes, community and commercial space. The design of the open green space is in the very early stages and the council is inviting residents and local people to get involved and share suggestions and priorities for this space. Whether this is creating a place for social meet ups, playing games, hosting events, or taking a leisurely stroll, the canvas is blank, and open to the community for inspiration.

Councillor Steve Pitt Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said: “The large public green space is an exciting part of our ambitions for the city centre, and the possibilities are vast. It supports our priorities to tackle the climate emergency whilst also increasing biodiversity in our city. I urge everyone to consider why they visit outdoor green spaces and what they would like to see in our city centre. The 29 October is a great opportunity to meet the team, ask your questions and be involved in real change in the city.

"The plans for the northern part of the city centre, will support other projects around Commercial Road and the Guildhall and our ambitions for a green, welcoming and vibrant city centre. We really want to hear from lots of different people of different ages, backgrounds and interests about the city centre proposals, so if you would like to take part in a community workshop and share your views on the proposals, do get in touch with the team.”

The outline planning application for the city centre north development sets out proposals for the area between Hope Street to the north, Charlotte Street to the south, and Commercial Road to the east, including the former Tricorn and Sainsbury's sites which the council bought to unlock the opportunity for significant, long-term regeneration in the city.

The full outline planning application can be viewed at https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/development-and-planning/ by searching for reference number 22/01243/CS3. If planning permission is granted, work could get underway in 2024.

For more information on city centre plans, visit https://portsmouthcitycentre.co.uk/ or email citycentre@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

