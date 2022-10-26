City Greening Fund launches with a visit to Paulsgrove community garden

Published: 26th October 2022 12:38

A new fund for community groups and organisations launched on Monday 24 October is offering up to £5,000 for greening projects.

The City Greening Fund will provide grants for tree planting, planting for nature and biodiversity, engaging the community in greening projects and connecting with nature.

The fund will be live from Monday 24 October to Friday 18 November to coincide with the end of COP27. Applications to be made via the Portsmouth City Council website at https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/city-greening-fund/.

Applicants will be scored by a panel on a set of criteria, such as increasing tree canopy and responding to the climate emergency.

On Tuesday 18 October, Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet member for Climate Change and Environment at Portsmouth City Council, met with community garden organisers and volunteers at St. Michael’s and All Angels Church.

The community garden in Paulsgrove was created by members of the parochial church council and was supported by Portsmouth City Council as part of the Greening Portsmouth Strategy. Beacon View Primary Academy children, the local Men’s Shed and GoodGym members have all helped with creating and maintaining the garden. The plants in the community garden are a mix of edibles and ornamentals, all aimed at being wildlife friendly.

With the new City Greening Fund, the council is looking to fund similar projects aimed at greening the city.

Cllr Barrett said "It was excellent to meet the St. Michael’s and All Angels Church community garden organisers and volunteers. I was truly inspired by the work they have done to create the garden and involve the local community. With this new fund, we want to support other community organisations and groups with greening projects so that more people can benefit from a greener city.”

The latest news about the fund will be available at www.portsmouth.gov.uk from Monday 24 October onwards. To receive the latest updates straight to your inbox, sign up for the climate action ebulletin at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/council-and-democracy/my-portsmouth-updates.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.