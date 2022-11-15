On the way to net zero

Published: 15th November 2022 14:10

The council is aiming to become a net zero-carbon organisation by 2030 and is helping the city along the same journey. Achieving net zero means reducing carbon emissions as much as possible while removing carbon from the atmosphere through natural storage – by planting trees, for example.

Portsmouth City Council are investing in their climate change response, both by providing resource and supporting significant financial investment into schemes that will reduce carbon emissions and make the city a cleaner, greener, and safer place to live.

Portsmouth already has a lot to celebrate. Figures show emissions have almost halved since 2005.

The council has contributed to this through a number of initiatives and activities, including encouraging energy-efficient measures for residents, businesses, schools and community centres; promoting active and clean travel throughout Portsmouth with schemes such and e-scooter and bike shares; and retrofitting more than 2,000 social housing properties to make them warmer, healthier, and lower-carbon.

At Portsmouth International Port, shore power has been introduced for the tugs, meaning they can plug in as opposed to running their engines. This will save 131 tonnes of carbon a year and improve air quality.

A dedicated environmental and sustainability coordinator is also now in post at Portsmouth International Port, who will help their drive to reach net-zero by 2030 and become zero emission by 2050.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Climate change is one of the most important and complex challenges that we have ever faced. It's great that we have already made great strides towards our aim to become a net zero carbon organisation by 2030 and we are committed to reaching this target.

"Supporting the city on the same journey is a key part of achieving this. We all have a role to play to ensure Portsmouth is a thriving and resilient city for the future - from the infrastructure, economy to the natural environment and each resident.

"There's no one solution to the problem of climate change - it's down to lots of things that will, combined, help us tip the balance. Any action taken to address climate change, no matter how small, can have an impact. So, let's all work together to make the city a cleaner, greener and safer place to live."

The council works hard to consider the environmental impact in all its activities.

We're also working towards adapting to the effects of climate change. The Southsea Coastal Scheme is building sea defences along 4.5km of seafront reusing all old materials removed from the existing structures to provide fill material for the new defences, saving a staggering 92,000 tonnes of waste from landfill.

58 artificial tide pools have been installed to help promote the colonisation of marine life. These pools are designed to create ecosystems that mimic the natural rock pools found on rocky coastlines.

The council will soon launch our new climate change strategy which will further outline how we plan to reach our target to become carbon net zero by 2030 and adapt to our changing climate.

How you can get involved:

Being green isn't just good for the planet – it can be good for your wallet and wellbeing, too. Anyone interested in receiving news on the council's plans to tackle climate change, and funding opportunities, can sign up to receive email updates by going to portsmouth.gov.uk/climateaction

Plant a tree for the Queen

You can plant a tree and be part of Her Majesty's legacy – the Queen's Green Canopy. Planting one this winter is also a great way to do your bit for the climate. Make sure to register your tree by 31 March. See queensgreencanopy.org

Reduce food waste

Thousands households are now participating in the food waste collection scheme, launching its fifth phase this month.

Reducing food waste is good for the planet and your wallet. To reduce your food waste, put food you have not had time to eat in the freezer and use portion planning to save on leftovers. See www.portsmouth.gov.uk/food-waste for easy ways to reduce food waste at home.

The final phase of the food waste collection scheme will cover the remaining areas of Portsmouth and is planned for early 2023.

Switched On Portsmouth

There are simple steps to saving electricity at home - and money on your bills. By choosing the correct size pan, you will use less gas or electricity to cook your meals. Schedule your heating and hot water to come on only when you need it, and not all the time. Mend any dripping taps - a dripping tap could fill a bath in one day.

For more tips, visit the Switched On Portsmouth website at www.switchedonportsmouth.co.uk

You may also be eligible for funding schemes to help adopt low carbon solutions and improve energy efficiency. Check your eligibility on switchedonportsmouth.co.uk/funding

If have a business that is a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME), you can access support via LoCASE: https://locase.co.uk

