All that and then crumb. More homes will save food waste from incineration in Portsmouth

Published: 28th November 2022 16:00

10,000 additional homes will be able to recycle their food waste from Monday 21 November as the food waste collection scheme expands in Portsmouth.

With the latest expansion, 67,000 households will have access to the food waste collection service.

Food waste will be collected weekly on the same day as the rubbish collection.

Deliveries of food caddies to the additional homes started on Friday 11 November. Included in the deliveries are an introduction letter, two food caddies (one for inside the home and one used for collections), an information booklet and one roll of complimentary, compostable liners.

Food waste collections from the newly added homes will start from Monday 21 November.

The food waste caddies can be used for cooked and uncooked food leftovers. The food waste collected is then sent for anaerobic digestion. This process creates biogas for fuel as well as fertiliser.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment at Portsmouth City Council, said: "We know recycling is a big issue locally and nationally, and residents are always asking us to do more. As food waste can take up a large amount of our rubbish and diverting it from incineration has a hugely positive impact on our city.

"Not only do we want to use the waste in an innovative way but also help households reduce waste created. With careful meal and portion planning we can create less waste and save money at the same time. We will continue to share ways to reduce your food waste and live in a more sustainable way."

Since the collections began in September 2019, over 6,000 tonnes of waste - the equivalent of about 52 blue whales - have been diverted to food waste recycling.

The sixth and final phase of the food waste collection scheme roll-out is planned for early 2023.

Portsmouth City Council supports COP27's "Together for implementation" aim to accelerate global climate action through delivering local initiatives. The food waste collection service is all part of our goal to become a "net zero carbon" council and city by 2030. Achieving net zero means reducing carbon emissions as much as possible, then balancing to zero by removing carbon out of the atmosphere.

Read more about the food waste service here www.portsmouth.gov.uk/food-waste-collection-service.

It's time to take action

Portsmouth City Council is investing in their climate change response to make the city a cleaner, greener, and safer place to live. By continuing to provide knowledge, attract funding, and collaborate with the community projects that tackle climate change whilst addressing our local challenges.

Anyone interested in receiving news on the council's plans to tackle climate change, funding opportunities, and how you can get involved can sign up to receive email updates by going to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/climate-action

